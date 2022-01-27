German Football Coaches Handed One-year Suspension Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

The German Football Association (DFB) banned two second-tier coaches on Wednesday for falsifying COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge have been suspended, according to the DFB, for misrepresenting themselves as fully vaccinated last year by using fraudulent vaccination passes. Anfang was given a one-year suspension and a heavy fine of 20,000 euros, while Junge was given a ten-month suspension and a fine of 3000 euros by the sports court of the DFB.

What did Anfang and Junge do?

According to DFB, Anfang and Junge acquired fake COVID-19 vaccination passes last year and produced them at their club, Werder Bremen in order to avoid virus testing. The duo also presented the fake certificate to local health authorities so they could avoid the legally required isolation despite coming in close contact with infected Bremen player, Marco Friedl. In Germany, the COVID-19 guidelines mandate people to produce proof of vaccination or a recent positive test result in order to access public places.

According to reports, the matter was originally brought to light in November of last year, after which Anfang and Junge denied any wrongdoings. However, both Anfang and Junge were forced to resign from their respective positions as a result of the accusations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the two officials had used fake vaccination permits to avoid virus testing at the club. Soon after, both individuals accepted the charges.

"Through their actions, Markus Anfang and Florian Junge have violated the role model function as coaches to a considerable extent. In view of the confessions they have made, however, it is justified to extend part of the ban Suspend probation to give them the opportunity to re-engage for the 2022/2023 season," Hans E. Lorenz, the chairman of the DFB sports court said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Anfang and Junge's sentences will be converted into probation from June this year so they could engage in finding employment ahead of the start of next season. Their sentences were converted into probation as a result of Anfang's confession, where he admitted to using a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Image: DFB/Website