Germany Captain Manuel Neuer Holds Back Tears After Defeat Against England In Euro 2020

2014 World Cup winners Germany suffered a shocking Euro 2020 exit as they had no answer to the defensive brilliance shown by Gareth Southgate's England. Although the German team created a number of chances, they could not make the most of any of them. After the game, Germany national football team captain Manuel Neuer fought back the tears while reflecting on a disappointing defeat as his side failed to make it to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

England vs Germany Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane score to ensure Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

England beat Germany 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals thanks to second-half goals from Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane. After a quiet first half, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw played across a fantastic ball to Sterling, who made no mistake with the finish from close range. A few minutes later, Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller had a fantastic opportunity to equalize for Germany after Sterling had given the ball away but somehow put his effort wide despite being one on one with the English goalkeeper.

Kane then put the game to bed as he converted Jack Grealish's cross wither a header from close range. England's clean sheet ensured they are the only remaining side in the European Championship not to concede a goal yet. Gareth Southgate's side will now square off against Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, who beat a ten-man Sweden side 2-1 in extra time.

England vs Germany Euro 2020: Manuel Neuer fights back tears while reflecting on defeat

💬 @Manuel_Neuer: "It was a huge opportunity for us to reach the quarterfinals, albeit up against a strong opponent. Unfortunately, we weren't able to take it. We're absolutely gutted."#DieMannschaft #GER #EURO2020 #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/TUG1tzDhQH — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 29, 2021

Germany national football team captain Manuel Neuer was extremely disappointed to see legendary head coach Joachim Low bid farewell to the team with a defeat to longtime rivals England. Low had already announced he would be leaving the post after 15 years with Hansi Flick set to replace him. Neuer, who made all 104 of his caps under Joachim Low, told ARD, "After the final whistle, I looked towards the coaching bench and of course it's a sad feeling when I saw Jogi. He's a great guy and a great person and has achieved so much with us as a trainer. It's damn sad that the era is ending like this. Former players owe him a lot and he shaped that era. That hurts."

