Germany National Football Team Fixtures, Schedule, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Joachim Low's Germany will be looking to seek redemption for November's humiliating 6-0 thrashing against Spain in the final game of their Nations League tournament as they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this week. Die Mannschaft will host Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday before facing Romania away on Sunday, then play North Macedonia three days later back in Duisburg. Here's a look at the Germany national football team fixtures for the month of March.

There have been many challenges to overcome when organising qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the battle for FIFA World Cup spots has already begun in Asia and South America, while this week marks the start of qualifying for the confederations in Europe (UEFA) and North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF).

Prior to the qualifiers, Germany head coach Joachim Low confirmed that he will step down as national team manager after the delayed Euro 2020 later this year. However, the 61-year-old will play quite a substantial role for the German team if they plan to make it to the World Cup in Qatar next year. The three World Cup qualifiers are Low's last chance to look at options before naming his squad for the European championships. Here's a look at the three 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Germany this month.

Matchday 1 of 10: Germany vs Iceland - Thursday, March 25 at 8:45 PM local time (Friday, March 26 at 1:15 AM IST)

Matchday 2 of 10: Romania vs Germany - Sunday, March 28 at 8:45 PM local time (Monday, March 29 at 12:15 AM IST)

Matchday 3 of 10: Germany vs North Macedonia - Wednesday, March 31 at 7:45 PM local time (Thursday, 1:15 AM IST)

Germany national team squad for WC Qualifiers

Germany announced their squad for the World Cup qualifiers last week. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Dortmund midfielder Emre Can, RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann and Chelsea's Kai Havertz all returned to the senior set up. Even Jamal Musiala, 18, and Florian Wirtz, 17, made it to the squad.

However, the likes of Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels remain omitted from the German national team set up. Germany were shockingly knocked out of the group stages in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, after having won the tournament in 2014.

Image Credits - DFB Team Instagram