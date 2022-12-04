'Get Well Soon' Message For Pele Is Projected On Building In Qatar

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
The iconic Al Jaber Twin Towers in Lusail, lit up with an image of Pele and the the Brazil flag on Friday as the global superstar continues his stay at a Sao Paulo hospital.
On Thursday, the Brazilian legend thanked fans worldwide for the well-wishes he's received since being admitted to hospital amid his fight against cancer.
82-year-old Pele, who had a colon tumour removed in September 2021, was hospitalised on Tuesday to regulate his medication, his daughter said.
Brazil coach Tite also sent Pele a get-well message during a press conference ahead of his team's final World Cup Group G match against Cameroon on Friday.
Pele helped Brazil win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains the country's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
Image: Twitter