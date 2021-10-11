Gini Wijnaldum On PSG Transfer From Liverpool; 'Situation Is Not What I Wanted'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) swooped for several star players over the 2021/22 transfer window, including Liverpool's star-studded midfielder Gini Wijnaldum. Despite the Dutch international making a blockbuster move to the Parc des Princes, he admitted that things have not gone as he envisioned it prior to the move.

Wijnaldum, who spent five years at Anfield, left Liverpool after he did not sign a contract extension at the Merseyside outfit. The other major stars who headed to Paris include the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

Gini Wijnaldum says situation at PSG is not what he envisioned

While speaking to NOS, Gini Wijnaldum said, "I can't say I'm completely happy because the situation is not what I wanted. But that's football, and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around." Wijnaldum added that for a player like him who has played regular football for most of his career, it is difficult to accept the current situation.

"I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different, and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step, and then this happens. It is very difficult," said the former Liverpool midfielder.

Liverpool boss explained why losing Gini Wijnaldum was a big loss

Once it was confirmed that Gini Wijnaldum was leaving Anfield to join PSG on a free transfer, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explained why losing him would be a huge loss to the team.

"It was difficult for all of us because of how much this astonishing person means to the group. He’s been a big part of our lives for so long. There is nothing I won’t miss about him. I will miss the player he is like crazy, highest-quality ability, one of the smartest players I have ever had the privilege to coach. His contribution was off the scale, a manager’s dream." The Dutch midfielder played a crucial role in helping Liverpool lift the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.