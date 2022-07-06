Goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu Calls Out Crimes Of Sexual Abuse In Sports: 'Reminder That I..'

India men's football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Tuesday opened up about the sexual ‘misconduct incident that recently shocked Indian footballers saying that everyone involved with the sport should be protected. Earlier the AIFF had provisionally suspended an individual involved with the U-17 women's football team coaching staff calling him back to the country immediately following the report of sexual misconduct. The Indian Football body in its statement said that it follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline and even asked the individual to stop all contact with the team and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival.

Alex Ambrose sacked

It was later revealed that the person involved in the 'sexual misconduct' episode was assistant coach Alex Ambrose. Not only Alex Ambrose was sacked for his actions but a Criminal proceeding was also started against him. SY Quraishi, the head of the Committee of Administrators in his tweet had confirmed the news regarding the same.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Sexual misconduct in Indian football

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in his tweet wrote "I've always tried to do my bit to advocate the push for women's football in the country. But the alleged incidents from the past week are a reminder that I, and all of us, need to do more. Sexual misdemeanours should have no place in society, let alone in football. While things surrounding the incident take their course, it is our responsibility to make sure that we protect everyone involved with our sport we love so much". He further added, "Let's put some genuine thought and effort to see how we can better the environment for our girls and boys, through the ranks. This needs to be done, and soon".

Not only Gurpreet Singh Sandhu but his club Bengaluru FC teammate Suresh Wangjam also took to Twitter to speak about sexual misconduct and said that since women’s football in India is on the rise everyone should join hands to encourage it. He wrote “The incident of sexual misconduct surrounding the Girls U17 team is very disturbing. I hope that a thorough investigation is carried out and that the guilty are punished harshly. Women’s football has been on the rise, and we have to do everything to encourage it,”

India U-17 women's football team loses to Iceland

Indian U-17 women's football team on Monday lost their second match at the Open Nordic tournament losing to Iceland 0-3. The Indian team started their campaign with a 1-5 loss at the hands of the Netherlands. After containing the Iceland team for the better part of the first half, India finally conceded with Lilja Bjork Unnarsdottir breaking the deadlock for Iceland from an indirect freekick just before half-time.

The island nation doubled its lead in the 63rd minute through Emilia Oskarsdottir. Lynda Kom came close to scoring the first goal of the match for India, but couldn't capitalise on the chances. Iceland completed the victory with a goal in the 83rd minute, when Emilia Oskarsdottir slotted past the Indian keeper, Melody Chanu. The Open Nordic tournament is part of the Indian team's preparation for the U17 Women's World Cup scheduled to happen in the country in October this year. India is in Group A alongside USA, Brazil and Morocco.