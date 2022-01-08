Granada Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US & UK?

In an intense La Liga clash, Andalusian club Granada will take on Catalonian giants Barcelona. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 8 at 11:00 PM IST at Los Carmenes in Granada. Granada have avoided defeat in their last two games against Barcelona, winning one and drawing the other. But on the other hand, Barcelona have won eight of their last 10 visits to Granada in La Liga, scoring at least three goals in the last four wins.

Granada are on a historical run at the moment as they have avoided defeat in their last six games, winning three and drawing three. Barcelona have also improved their form of late and have lost just one of the last nine La Liga games. Check out the live streaming details for the La Liga match between Granada vs Barcelona in India, the US, and the UK.

How to watch Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch the La Liga match can tune in to MTV or Vh1 on their television sets. The Granada vs Barcelona match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 8 at 11:00 PM IST at Los Carmenes in Granada.

How to live stream Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match in India?

The Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website.

Granada vs Barcelona LIVE stream in the US

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV. However, fans can catch the action via live stream on ESPN+. The Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) Saturday, January 8 at tat Los Carmenes in Granada.

Granada vs Barcelona LIVE stream in the UK

Football fans who want to watch the Granada vs Barcelona La Liga game in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. And that match can also be live-streamed on SkyGo. The Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match is scheduled for 5:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, January 8 at tat Los Carmenes in Granada.

