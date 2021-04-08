Granada Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Manchester United will make a trip to Spain to face off against Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. The game will be played at Los Carmenes and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, April 9. Here's a look at how to watch Granada vs Man United live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Granada vs Man United prediction and preview

Manchester United are the favourites to clinch the Europa League title this term and after tough draws and Real Sociedad and AC Milan, the Red Devils were handed a break with a clash against Granada. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side come into the game on the back of their 2-1 win over Brighton, with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood getting on the scoresheet. The Red Devils have suffered defeat in their last cup knockout tie, going down in a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the FA Cup. Man United have only conceded one goal in their four Europa League matches and will be favourites for the tie in Spain.

On the other hand, Granada are showing no signs of slowing down and clinched a memorable win over Molde to book their quarter-final berth. This is the club's first season in Europe and it has been a memorable ride for Diego Martinez's side. Granada have garnered a reputation for giant-killing this season and knocked out the likes of Napoli from the competition earlier this season, and but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Unai Emery's Villarreal last time out. The visitors will be favourites for the clash on Thursday, but Granada will hold their cards close and hope to spring yet another upset in the Europa League.

Granada vs Man United team news

Granada are in a mini-injury crisis, with three full-backs in Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier and Quini ruled out for the clash. Neyder Lozano is another long term absentee, while his compatriot Luis Suarez has some work to do before the game as he races for match fitness. For Man United, Anthony Martial is potentially ruled out for the season, while Eric Bailly is out with coronavirus. Marcus Rashford is also a doubt for the game after he picked up a knock vs Brighton.

Granada vs Man United team news: Predicted XIs

Granada: Silva; Vallejo, Duarte, Sanchez, Diaz; Gonalons, Eteki; Kenedy, Herrera, Machis; Soldado

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Cavani

Europa League live stream: How to watch Granada vs Manchester United live stream?

In India, UEL fixtures will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Granada vs Manchester United live stream India will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 9, 12:30 AM IST.

