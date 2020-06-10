GRZ Vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

Sturm Graz will go up against RB Salzburg on June 10 (June 11 for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Liebenauer Stadium on Wednesday (Thursday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 12 am IST. Sturm Graz are sixth in the league standings while RB Salzburg are first on the league table. Fans can play the GRZ vs SLZ prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, the GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 top picks and GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 team.

GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 team and match schedule

🗣 Patson #Daka: "It wasn't easy, but we made it look easy. Scoring three goals is very special, of course. I just had to do my backflip once, even if Jesse doesn't like seeing it." #HTBRBS pic.twitter.com/jptGKm7Ow4 — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) June 7, 2020

GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 prediction

GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 prediction - Sturm Graz squad

Jorg Siebenhandl, Tobias Schutzenauer, Christopher Giuliani, Lukas Spendlhofer, Anastasios Avlonitis, Isaac Donkor, Florian Ferk, Niklas Geyrhofer, Thomas Schrammel, Vincent Trummer, Emanuel Sakic, Ivan Ljubic, Juan Dominguez, Lukas Jager, Tobias Koch, Christoph Leitgeb, Stefan Hierlander, Philipp Huspek, Jakob Jantscher, Otar Kiteishvili, Dardan Shabanhaxhaj, Winfred Amoah, Thorsten Rocher, Kiril Despodov, Bekim Balaj, Kevin Friesenbichler

GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 prediction - RB Salzburg squad

C. Stankovic, P. Köhn, Carlos, A. Walke, A. Vallci, M. Wöber, R. Kristensen, M. Ashimeru, D. Szoboszlai , Z. Junuzović, M. Camara, A. Bernede, M. Okugawa, E. Mwepu, S. Koita, M. Berisha, Hwang Hee-Chan, P. Daka, K. Adeyemi, N. Okafor

Date - Wednesday, June 10 (Thursday, June 11 IST)

Kickoff time - 12 am IST

Venue - Liebenauer Stadium

GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 team: GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 top picks

Here are the GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: C Stankovic

Defenders: A Vallci, A Ramalho, T Schrammel

Midfielders: P Huspek, I Ljubic, O Kiteishvilli (VC), Z Junuzovic, M Okugawa

Forwards: H Hee-Chan (C), P Daka

RB Salzburg start as favourites against Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Thursday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

