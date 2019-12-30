Pep Guardiola Pens A 'sarcastic' Letter Complaining About Premier League Fixtures

Manchester City find themselves at the third spot in the English Premier League table with 40 points from 20 games. Pep Guardiola and Co. just rounded up a busy festive period, where they played the likes of Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United in the English top-flight. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was obviously unhappy at the festive fixtures list and made his displeasure known to PFA officials in a 'sarcastic' letter.

The highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win against Sheffield United

Pep Guardiola pens 'sarcastic' letter to PFA officials about hectic festive schedule

Prior to the games against Wolves and Sheffield United, Pep Guardiola told Reuters that he had sent a letter to the Premier League to "thank" them for a demanding schedule over the festive period. They had two matches in less than 48 hours. Manchester City, who trail Liverpool by 13 points at this stage in the season, played Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers last Friday and hosted Sheffield United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola said, "I wrote to the Premier League to say thank you and we're going to the fridge after Wolves to get ready for Sheffield United. Tomorrow (Sunday) is a day off, we're training on the 23rd and 24th. The night of the 24th is off, the morning of the 25th off. Then 26th training and then 27th is Nuno's team."

Sergio Aguero back on the scoresheet for Manchester City

