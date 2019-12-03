Pep Guardiola Says That Man City Players Haven't Suffered Any Drop In Confidence

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that the players are in the right frame of mind and that there is no issue related to their confidence. The comments come after the defending Champions' 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. The draw meant that the gap between City and Liverpool increased to 11 points.

'No confidence lost'

After the match Guardiola was asked about the confidence in the team and whether it was an issue. He said, "No. You have to see how the players run, how far, how they try and the body language. We never give up. The team is always there, that is my feeling. You [the media] analyse the result. Of course, it’s not good for us. It’s good for Newcastle. I know it doesn’t count but I have to analyse the performance. The performance was good.”

Guardiola believed that his side played well, and cited the stats. He said, "My opinion is that we played good. We played good with the ball, we were solid and we conceded few counter attacks, but football is how many goals you score and how you don’t concede. [I] accept that. Sometimes it happens. We had a good build up, we attacked inside a lot and we found a lot of space. Today, after 1-2, it was difficult. It was last season and this season as well. They have taken results against Tottenham and Manchester United. What can we say of the team? Create more than the opponent and concede few. That’s happened. After that, we try to improve our clinical position and to defend as well as possible.”

The Spaniard was also asked about whether he was thinking about the probabilities and possibilities of Manchester City overturning Liverpool to win the league. He said, "I am not thinking about how many games we have to [win on the] run. We try to win the next one. Last season, when we were here, we were not talking about the Premier League and how many games we had to win. It’s not about that. Now we recover, prepare and try to win at Burnley. That is what we have to do and after for the derby to make these steps."

(With inputs from agencies)