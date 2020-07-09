Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

“The beginning is the end and the end is the beginning.” An ominous quote from Netflix’s mind-boggling show, Dark perfectly sums up the situation in Man City’s midfield as a most unprecedented season approaches the business end. When the season was halted due to the pandemic back in March, there was a very real concern among Man City supporters that they’d already seen the last of a faithful servant of the club – ‘El Mago’ David Silva.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

David Silva transfer: Man City pip Real Madrid to bag Valencia playmaker in 2010; the rest is history

For a decade now, David Silva has been pulling the strings at the heart of Man City’s midfield. When Valencia chose to reluctantly part ways with Silva in 2010 due to financial turmoil, Silva accepted that destiny would lead him to England to be a part of the Man City revolution. Valencia’s debt burden meant they could not turn down an offer of £27 million for ‘El Mago’ (The Magician), who accepted he departed the Mestalla “because the club needed me to”.

Over in England, David Silva hit the ground running as he picked up three consecutive Manchester City Player of the Month awards from October to December 2010. The rest, as they say, is history.

At Man City, Silva has seen it all in a span of 10 years. The fact that the Spaniard has thrived under Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola and has gone on to win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups is a testament to his consistency and ability in differing playing styles.

Ilkay Gundogan is one among the many players who have been left in awe of Silva. Having signed for Man City in 2016, Gundogan has been partnering Silva in midfield for nigh on four years now and has seen the Spaniard work his magic in training as well as in competitive football. Speaking to Star Sports this week, Gundogan opened up on Silva’s legacy, why he believes ‘El Mago’ can still dominate any midfield in the world, and his thoughts on 20-year-old Phil Foden being touted by Pep Guardiola as the heir to Silva’s throne.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

10+ - David Silva has now reached 10 assists in all competitions in all 10 of his seasons with Manchester City, with his second in this game his 121st in total for the club. Mago. pic.twitter.com/PFpeLDk90P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020

“Sometimes I wonder why he wants to leave or why he does not want to play at that level anymore,” Gundogan says, bemoaning the fact that Silva will call time on his Man City career at the end of the 2019-20 season. After racking up 198 points across two Premier League campaigns, Man City were finally deposed this season by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool juggernaut. With less than a handful of games left to play in the league, Gundogan is puzzled with Silva’s decision. “He can continue with us next season without any problem. But it’s always an individual decision, so you have to respect it. I think his impact will not just be on Man City, but also on the Premier League, on English football, it’s just huge.”

After Vincent Kompany, a rock in defence and the club captain decided to end his career in Belgium, the players wanted Silva to wear the armband. The former Valencia man duly obliged. Having taken Phil Foden under his wing, David Silva is familiar with the leadership role. While Foden is not quite a like-for-like replacement, Silva has reportedly been giving pointers to Foden in training; which passes to pick, which spaces to exploit. Guardiola himself has proclaimed Foden as the heir to Silva’s throne.

Also Read | Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Guardiola does not have a reputation for promoting youth, but Foden has forced him to sit up and take notice. “When David (Silva) said it was his last year I told the board we have Phil (Foden), so we don't have to invest,” Pep Guardiola said after a 5-0 demolition of Burnley. David Silva was on the scoresheet that game, with Foden at the double. Gundogan knows the pressure is on Foden to fill the Silva-shaped hole next season, but the former Dortmund man asks for patience. “I feel like he’s constantly improving. When he started training with us, you could see he has a lot of talent, potential.”

A number of talented players have failed to live up to their potential over the years. Mario Balotelli is, perhaps, the most popular one. Gundogan, however, is confident Foden can take over from Silva. He takes a page out Jurgen Klopp’s book to describe the 20-year-old’s progress. “I think he is on the right way. Obviously, with David (Silva) leaving, it may be also more important for us to have someone who is able to step in such a role, but may be not directly, but with time. He definitely has the potential and we are here to help him to give him the support he needs.”

Always a joy to watch @21LVA - El Mago 🧙🏼‍♂️💥💙 A dominant team performance from start to finish ⚽🎱👌🏼 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/IfjckP3snN — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) July 8, 2020

David Silva has won nearly everything at club level in England; ‘nearly’ being the caveat. The elusive Champions League has proven to be one mountain Man City have failed to conquer, even under two-time UCL winner Guardiola. This season, however, things are different. City are up against Real Madrid but already beat the competition’s most successful team in the first leg in Madrid. The return leg will see Los Blancos make the trip to Manchester with the rest of the competition set to be played in a knockout format in Lisbon.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola And The Dark Cloud Of The "Chequebook Manager"

This represents Man City’s chance to conquer Europe. Having been crowned champions of England for two consecutive seasons, Champions League glory will make for a fitting send-off for one of the most gifted midfielders the Premier League has seen. Considering they now have both Silva and Foden in their ranks, along with Kevin De Bruyne, Man City’s best chance of success in Europe is now. That it could come in a season that will be Silva’s last in a Man City shirt adds a touch of destiny.

‘El Mago’ will once again have to work his magic, albeit this time in Europe. But Man City will rest easy, for the beginning is the end and the end is the beginning. And while David Silva will call time on his Man City career, this is just the beginning for Phil Foden.

Image Courtesy: ManCity.com