Handmade Kashmiri Pashmina Shawls Makes History At FIFA World Cup In Qatar, Gifted To VIPs

In an astonishing development, the brand Kashmir is echoing on the international stage as pashmina shawls were gifted to the VIPs during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in Qatar, as part of the souvenirs basket. These gifted shawls reportedly carried the FIFA logo.

According to news agency ANI, the reputed Kashmiri Handicrafts Company ‘Khazir Sons’ were asked to make this specially designed shawls for the world’s biggest sports event, FIFA World Cup.

Confirming the distribution of pashmina shawls during FIFA World Cup 2022, a Twitter user named Dr Tariq Tramboo wrote, "Pashmina shawl from Kashmir with FIFA logo given out to thousands of VIP guests at the Al Bayt stadium Doha."

Sharing the image, another Twitter user wrote, "On a positive note, there were 68000 gifts bags for the visitors at the opening ceremony of FIFA, each one with a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir with embroidered logo at the Al Bayt stadium, Doha. Made in India at FIFA."

It is important to note that Pashmina shawls have a huge market for Kashmir in Saudi Arabia. Notably, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year was also spotted wearing a Kashmiri Shawl while chairing a meeting of the Public Investment Fund.

Pashmina is among six traditional crafts of Kashmiri origin including Sozni-embroidery, Kani-shawl, Papier-Mache, Khatamband, and Walnut Woodcarving that have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) symbolising their exclusivity in the international market.

Pashmina is a fine wool extracted from a goat found in the cold desert of Ladakh. The wool is used by the artisans and craftsmen of Kashmir for making exquisite handmade shawls that have a huge demand world over.

