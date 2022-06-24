Happy 35th Birthday Lionel Messi: Top 6 Iconic Moments Of Argentine And PSG Star

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has produced some of the most iconic moments during his illustrious 19-year senior career that began in 2003 with Barcelona C. As the Argentine star turns 35 on June 24, here is a look at his five most iconic moments with both club and country.

Lionel Messi produced some of the most stunning dribbling skills when he went past several Real Madrid defenders in the 2010-11 season before slotting the ball in the back of the net. The 35-year-old dribbled past almost five defenders to score one of the best solo goals against Barcelona's bitter rivals on that occasion.

Lionel Messi also delivered an outstanding performance in the 2011 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United as he almost singlehandedly helped Barcelona win the title on that night. The 35-year-old may have just scored one goal in his side's 3-1 win, but his all-around contributions were so valuable that he also went on to win the UEFA player of the match award.

While Lionel Messi has won almost every trophy in domestic football with Barcelona, an international trophy eluded him until he went on to famously lead his side to a Copa America title last year. After losing four finals with the national side, Messi finally got his hands on the Copa America trophy following a 1-0 win at the Maracana Stadium against Brazil. Even though Barcelona suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 semi-final to Liverpool on aggregate, Lionel Messi's free-kick in the first leg was just breathtaking. The Argentine star curled the ball around Joe Gomez and put it in the back of the net from 35-yards out, giving Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker no chance of saving it.

