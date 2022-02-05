Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Here Are CR7's Records Proving He Is The 'GOAT'

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo turned 37 on Saturday, February 5, 2021. Fans flocked social media with wishes for the Manchester United superstar. The official top goal scorer in the history of football received wishes from all around the world for his incredible achievements. Apart from his 399 million followers on social media platform Instagram, football fans and his peers from around the world wished the ‘GOAT’.

Ronaldo is a star player, who has been termed the best to ever play for his clubs and country. The Portuguese ace winger-turned-striker has often mesmerised the world with his on-field skills. The ‘goalscoring machine’ has bagged several records to his name along the path, making his fans and critics term him the greatest of all time. As CR7 turns a year older, here's a look at some of the records held by the veteran forward, that earned him the title of ‘GOAT’ worldwide.

Here are some staggering Cristiano Ronaldo records

Highest goal-scorer of all-time

What more to say about Cristiano Ronaldo than state the fact that he is the highest goalscoring footballer in history. CR7 has scored a record 803 goals for club and country during his illustrious career. He is one among the few players who has played over 1,100 games. Currently a Manchester United forward, Ronaldo will look to increase this tally before finally hanging his boots.

Most international goals in history

Ronaldo broke the ling-standing international goal scoring record of Iranian legend, Ali Daei (109 goals) last year. CR7 overtook the legendary footballer and currently holds the record with 115 goals in 184 appearances for Portugal.

First-ever to win top scorer award in England, Spain and Italy

Ronaldo has played and proven his position in the domestic leagues of England, Spain and Italy. Apart from being the top scorer in each of these leagues, CR7 also became the first player in history to win all domestic trophies in 3 of the top 5 European Leagues.

Consecutive goal scoring records

The ace forward is the first player in history to score at least 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons and also holds the record for most goals in average for seasons. From 2011 to 2014, Ronaldo secured a staggering goal tally of over 60 goals for club and country each year.

Champions League top-scorer

CR7 holds the record for being the Champions League top-scorer for most seasons. The Portuguese sit atop the scoring charts in the continental competition. Ronaldo also holds the record for most goals in a single campaign (17 in 2013/14) and is the only player to score in all six group matches in a single season.

Most popular in history

Not just on the field, Ronaldo is also an icon off it. The legendary footballer holds popularity for being the most followed person on social media. CR7 holds a following of 399 Million on Instagram, making him the most popular in history.

Image: AP