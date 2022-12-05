Harry Kane Only Next To Rooney In All-time Records, Bellingham Shines At FIFA World Cup

The Harry Kane-led England advanced into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after defeating Senegal by 3-0 in the Round of 16 game on Sunday night. Playing at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Qatar, Jordan Henderson silenced all his critics by scoring the opening goal for England in the 38th minute before skipper Kane scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 during the additional time after half-time. Bukayo Saka netted another goal in the 57th minute, as the Three Lions secured a 3-0 victory over the 2021 AFCON champions.

En route to the victory, Harry Kane surpassed English football legend Gary Lineker in the list of all-time highest goal scorers at a major tournament with 11 goals to his credit. Kane is now behind Wayne Rooney’s all-time scoring record. This was the 52nd international goal for the 29-year-old, which placed him one goal closer to Rooney’s national record.

'Scoring goals is what you do and it’s one of the best feelings': Harry Kane

As reported by Associated Press, the English captain revealed his thoughts on contributing with a goal and said, “As a striker scoring goals is what you do and it’s one of the best feelings you can have in football. The ball just sat up nicely and the connection was perfect. I had one just before that I should have done better with so it was nice to see that one go in.”

At the same time, coach Gareth Southgate said the goal will certainly lift the confidence of the striker. “There is nobody I would rather have in that moment bearing down on goal, a really clinical finish,” Southgate added. England will now face defending champions France in the quarterfinals, where they will encounter the highest goal scorer of FIFA World Cup 2022 Kylian Mbappe (5 goals).

The Jude Bellingham - Jordan Henderson show at FIFA World Cup

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Jude Bellingham’s performance was also one of the top highlights of the match where he was dominant in the midfield. Bellingham became the youngest player from England to provide an assist at the prestigious quadrennial tournament when he helped Henderson to register the goal. With his strike, Henderson became England's second-oldest ever World Cup goalscorer, after Tom Finney against USSR in 1958.

Going ahead in the game, Phil Foden provided assists for the next two goals, which were scored by Kane and Saka. Harry Kane spoke about Jude’s incredible display on Sunday night and said, “I’ve spoken really highly of him. He’s a fantastic player, has everything with and without the ball, presses really well, getting around the pitch, tackles. With the ball he can run, take players on, play a through ball. As you saw today he was really important with our goals.”