Harry Kane Wins Golden Boot And Playmaker Award For Assists In Historic Record

Harry Kane is in a league of his own as the Tottenham Hotspur striker capped off the 2021 Premier League season clinching European qualification for the club. The England international got on the scoresheet in Spurs' 4-2 win at Leicester City to lead Ryan Mason's side into the inaugural European Conference League next season. The 27-year-old is staring at an exit this summer, especially after a record-breaking season in the Premier League.

Harry Kane record: Tottenham star wins Premier League Golden Boot 2020/21, bags assist award

Harry Kane dominated the Premier League awards 2021 after he became the first player to bag both the Golden Boot and the playmaker award in the same season. The England captain scored Tottenham's leveller against Leicester City on Sunday to go past Liverpool's Mohammed Salah to win the Premier League Golden Boot 2020/21. The Spurs talisman also recorded 14 assists this season, topping Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (both 12) to win the playmaker award.

Kane became the third player after Andy Cole and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to top both the scoring and assists chart in Premier League history. Cole did so in the 1993/94 season where he scored 34 goals and laid 13 assists for Newcastle United, while Hasselbaink did so for Leeds United in the 1998/99 campaign with 18 goals and 13 assists. Only three other players have topped the goal and assists charts, but those have come in separate seasons and not the same campaign. Arsenal superstars Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie are two of those, with Chelsea's Didier Drogba being the other.

2️⃣3️⃣ goals

1️⃣4️⃣ assists@HKane with his @CocaCola_GB Golden Boot and Playmaker awards 👏 pic.twitter.com/HLkAbgpdrG — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2021

Harry Kane record: Harry Kane stats

Harry Kane finished the 2021 season with 23 goals and 14 assists, taking his total goal contributions to 37 in just 35 Premier League appearances. The Three Lions skipper has 33 goals across all competitions and 17 assists to take his tally to 50 goal contributions, his most in a season. Kane has now won the Premier League Golden Boot in three seasons - 2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21 - becoming only the third player to do so after Thierry Henry (4) and Alan Shearer (3).

With 23 goals and 14 assists, Harry Kane has recorded his best ever #PL season for goal involvements (37)#LEITOT pic.twitter.com/pUgk8zJpNr — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2021

The 27-year-old has scored 221 goals in 336 games for Spurs across all competitions and is on track to beat Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals, and is just 94 away from the tally. However, Sunday's game could be his last for Tottenham, with the England international having signalled his intentions to leave the club. Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in signing the striker who still has three years left on his contract. Tottenham are reluctant to see their talisman go, and will only sanction a move if they bag a fee in the region of £150 million for him.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Twitter)