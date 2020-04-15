Manchester United are seemingly turning out to be one of the noblest clubs in the crucial fight against coronavirus in UK. The Red Devils announced that they will be paying all matchday and non-matchday staff in full and decided against using the government furlough scheme to pay their non-playing staff. Now, Man United captain Harry Maguire sent out a video to club staff thanking them for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Coronavirus in UK

Man United captain Harry Maguire helping out the community in Sheffield

Harry Maguire is supplying food packages and essentials to pensioners in Sheffield. He has chosen two local businesses to deliver them #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 10, 2020

Man United captain Harry Maguire proves he's a class act with tribute video to club staff

Harry Maguire sent a video to every staff member at #mufc thanking them for their hard work during the current crisis. #muzone [Mail] pic.twitter.com/5SOzrdT8gt — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 14, 2020

Harry Maguire was made club captain in January after Ashley Young decided to move to Inter Milan. The former Sheffield United and Leicester man has been praised for his work towards the community during the ongoing coronavirus situation in the UK. Harry Maguire displayed his class as he sent out a video to the Man United club staff thanking them for their tireless efforts during the ongoing crisis. The Man United captain also thanked everyone who is volunteering to help out the NHS workers who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Coronavirus in UK

Death toll crosses the 12,000 mark across the United Kingdom

As of 9am 14 April, 382,650 tests have concluded, with 14,982 tests on 13 April.



302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 13 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 12,107 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/xK3AdMiVZC — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 14, 2020

