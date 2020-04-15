Man United Captain Harry Maguire Proves He's A Class Act With Tribute Video To Club Staff

Football News

Harry Maguire pays tribute to Man United club staff with classy video. Harry Maguire thanked the staff for their relentless work during the ongoing crisis.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man United

Manchester United are seemingly turning out to be one of the noblest clubs in the crucial fight against coronavirus in UK. The Red Devils announced that they will be paying all matchday and non-matchday staff in full and decided against using the government furlough scheme to pay their non-playing staff. Now, Man United captain Harry Maguire sent out a video to club staff thanking them for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Also Read | Mo Salah completes one year of 'yoga celebration' against Chelsea on April 14; watch video

Coronavirus in UK

Man United captain Harry Maguire helping out the community in Sheffield

Also Read | Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Man United legend Eric Cantona

Man United captain Harry Maguire proves he's a class act with tribute video to club staff

Also Read | Odion Ighalo says god will help him decide between Man United and Shanghai Shenhua

Harry Maguire was made club captain in January after Ashley Young decided to move to Inter Milan. The former Sheffield United and Leicester man has been praised for his work towards the community during the ongoing coronavirus situation in the UK. Harry Maguire displayed his class as he sent out a video to the Man United club staff thanking them for their tireless efforts during the ongoing crisis. The Man United captain also thanked everyone who is volunteering to help out the NHS workers who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Also Read | Paul Pogba explains how his angry brother influenced move to Juventus from Man United

Coronavirus in UK

Death toll crosses the 12,000 mark across the United Kingdom

Also Read | Paul Scholes opens up on how close he came to leaving Man United

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories