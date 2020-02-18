The Debate
Harry Maguire Told His Brother That He Would Definitely Score A Goal Against Chelsea

Football News

Man United captain Harry Maguire predicted his goal against Chelsea in a text to his brother Laurence Maguire. Maguire was lucky as he escaped a red card.

Harry Maguire

Manchester United made their way to a crucial 0-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire sealed all the three points for the Red Devils. Once again, VAR was at the centre of all controversy in the Chelsea vs Manchester United match as there were a few decisions which could have gone either way.

Also Read | Atletico vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails Diego Simeone's intensity, draws comparison

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Harry Maguire's stats from the win on Monday night

Also Read | Dortmund vs PSG: How both teams performed in the Champions League group stage

Harry Maguire predicted his goal in the Chelsea vs Manchester United match 

Also Read | DOR vs PSG Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and UCL schedule

Harry Maguire was at the centre of the VAR controversy as he appeared to have kicked Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi in the groin in the first half. Many fans opined that Harry Maguire should have been shown a straight red card for that incident but he escaped without any booking. The England defender came back in the second half to score a stunning header off a magnificent Bruno Fernandes corner to double Manchester United's lead against Chelsea. That was Harry Maguire's first Premier League goal for Manchester United. In fact, the former Leicester City defender had told his brother Laurence Maguire in a text message that he would be on the scoresheet against Chelsea on Monday. 

Also Read | Champions League Round of 16 fixtures, schedule, live streaming details

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Harry Maguire escapes red card for this foul on Batshuayi

Also Read | Barcelona given until March 6 to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele

NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD