Harry Maguire Wife: Who Is Fern Hawkins? All You Need To Know About MUFC Captain's Partner

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is likely to watch on from the stands as the Red Devils take the field for the Europa League final on Wednesday. The England international is recovering from an ankle injury and is expected to miss out, having missed the final training session on the eve of the game against Villarreal. Here's a look at the Harry Maguire family, who is Fern Hawkins and how did Harry Maguire meet Fern Hawkins?

Harry Maguire wife: Who is Fern Hawkins? How did Harry Maguire meet Fern Hawkins?

Harry Maguire is yet to get married but has made his vows and is engaged to long time girlfriend Fern Hawkins. Hawkins is also from Sheffield like the Manchester United star, and have been together since his days with the Blades. The two have been together for close to a decade have started dating in June 2011. Maguire and Hawkins got engaged in February 2018, months before the World Cup in Russia, where the latter became famous on social media. The 28-year-old reportedly proposed on a vacation in Paris with a sizable square-cut diamond ring on a diamond-encrusted band.

During the mega tournament, Hawkins was snapped wearing a stunning engagement ring as she travelled around Russia supporting her husband-to-be. She was frequently seen in the stands enjoying the Three Lions' performances and Harry sought her out after games to pose for loved-up selfies. The couple became the toast of social media on one such occasion after England won against Colombia, which saw Hawkins gain a massive Instagram following, which has risen to more than 45k followers now.

Fern Hawkins gave birth to the couple's first child on April 3, 2019 - naming their new daughter Lillie Saint Maguire. She came into the world exactly nine months after England beat Colombia on penalties at the World Cup. In May 2020, Fern gave birth to the couple's second daughter - Piper Rose. The Harry Maguire family also has another member in their pet dog Simba, who constantly features on the couple's social media handles.

Harry Maguire net worth 2021

According to Transfermarkt, Harry Maguire is currently valued at €41 million. Networthstats estimates his current net worth to be around €26 million ($29 million). The England international became the world's most expensive defender when he moved to Manchester United after the Red Devils splashed a fee believed to be in the region of £80 million, breaking the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

(Image Courtesy: Fern Hawkins Instagram)