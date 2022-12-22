Has Cristiano Ronaldo Overcome World Cup Misery Already? Check Out His Latest Insta Post

A few days after expressing his disappointment over not winning the FIFA World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo once again took to Instagram and this time, he put up a story of him spending time in a swimming pool. As Ronaldo seems to be enjoying his time, it seems that he has put the agony of him not having gone all the way in the World Cup behind him.

'Dream ended': Cristiano Ronaldo on not winning FIFA World Cup

After Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals to shatter Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup, the 37-year-old took to his Instagram handle and expressed his disappointment via a long post. His post read, "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles with Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream."

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese. I gave my all. Left it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Sadly yesterday the dream ended," read Ronaldo's emotional post. He concluded his post by writing that the 'dream was nice while it lasted.'

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo after World Cup disappointment?

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that his journey with the Portuguese national team was not over yet and that he was keen on representing the side in the Euros in 2024. He made these remarks at a gala hosted by the Portuguese football federation in September. "It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet. [You're going to have to] take a little more load from Cris [Ronaldo]," said the 37-year-old.