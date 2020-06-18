Hawk Eye Apologises For Aston Villa Vs Sheffield 'goal' Error; Says First In 9000 Matches

Hawk-Eye Innovations apologized after its technology failed on Wednesday evening during a Premier League match, when seven of its cameras were blocked by the 'goalkeeper, defender, and goalpost', resulting in the system not detecting that the ball had crossed the line. The firm issued a statement soon after the match ended.

Hawk-Eye apologizes

During Aston Villa's match against Sheffield United, the latter' midfielder Oliver Norwood swung a dangerous free kick into the six-yard box of Villa’s penalty area and the ball was collected by backpedaling Villa goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. However, Nyland was bundled over the line and into the sidenetting of the goal by a teammate, with replays showing the entire ball had crossed the line.

Hawk-Eye statement on the goal line incident during Aston Villa v Sheffield match this evening. pic.twitter.com/I2u5lqKMqe — Hawk-Eye Innovations (@Hawkeye_view) June 17, 2020

Referee Michael Oliver didn’t award the goal, though, despite the celebrations of Sheffield United’s players that reverberated around the stadium. Instead, the official pointed to his watch, suggesting it hadn’t vibrated to signal that a goal had been awarded by Hawk-Eye.

"During the first half of Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United match at Villa Park, there was a goal line incident where the ball was carried over the line by Aston Villa goalkeeper, No. 25 Nyland. The match officials did not receive a signal to the watch nor earpiece as per the Goal Decision System (GDS) protocol. The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender, and goalpost. This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation.

The system was tested and proved functional prior to the start of the match in accordance with the IFAB Laws of The Game and confirmed as working by the match officials. The system has remained functional throughout. Hawk-Eye unreservedly apologizes to the Premier League, Sheffield United, and everyone affected by this incident," read the firm's statement.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, while speaking to Sky Sports after the match said that it was very disappointing from the club's point of view especially since the league uses the best technology in the world.

(with agency inputs)