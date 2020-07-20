Hazard Confesses To Worst Individual Campaign Despite LaLiga Triumph With Real Madrid

Real Madrid winded up their LaLiga campaign with a draw against Leganes, while also clinching the league title on Matchday 37. Interestingly, manager Zinedine Zidane was successful in guiding his side to the 34th LaLiga title with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio missing out on most part of the game. Speaking on the same, Hazard said he feels this was his worst season, individually.

Hazard's injury-plagued debut with Real Madrid

After a move worth an initial €100 million, Hazard was touted as the ideal player to take on the reins at Santiago Bernabeu after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Belgium international suffered a major setback in his debut season, sustaining an injury that kept him out of the squad during the initial matchdays. Subsequently, the winger missed out on a significant part of the season after an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) which forced him to undergo surgery in the USA.

Worst season individually: Hazard

After clinching the LaLiga title in his debut season, Hazard spoke to franceinfo. The former Chelsea star asserted that despite collectively winning the LaLiga title, this has been his worst season individually. His statement cannot be undermined and rather stands true to his words, having bagged just one goal in a Los Blancos shirt across all competitions. Hazard managed a mere 16 appearances in LaLiga, equalling 1,086 minutes.

Despite the setback in his debut season, Hazard said he's looking ahead to the Champions League clash with Man City. The 29-year-old believes that his side will duly aim at winning the Champions League title this season. Zidane's men suffered a defeat at home against Man City in the first leg of the Round of 16, with a 2-1 scoreline. The newly crowned LaLiga champions will be looking to overturn the first-leg deficit at the Etihad on August 7.

Hazard praises Zidane

Hazard heaped praise on Zidane, comparing his tenure as a player as well as a manager. The Belgian forward asserted that Zidane is a very humble person, 'who knows the right kind of stuff to speak at the right time'. The secret to Real Madrid's success under the Frenchman depends on two-way confidence between him and the team, said Hazard.

Image courtesy: AP