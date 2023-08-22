'He will continue..': Inter Miami boss outlines when Lionel Messi will decide to step down

Lionel Messi's stupendous display in the Leagues Cup exceeded expectations as the player singlehandedly guided them to the title. This is the club's first-ever title in history. As the club is also due to start their U.S. Open Cup campaign, the onus will be on Messi to replicate his recent performances on US soil once again.

3 things you need to know

Inter Miami will face Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal

They already lifted the Leagues Cup title this season

Their priority will be to finish in a respectable position in MLS

Lionel Messi has had a fantastic run for Inter Miami

Leo Messi announced his arrival in style as the 36 year old took very little time to acclimatise himself to the US condition. His flurry of goals proved to be the main difference between Inter Miami and their opponents as the MLS side hauled on to a nailbiting run to the final. Messi hasn't had much rest as Inter Miami boss Tata Martino solely pinned his hopes on the player and the World Cup winner didn't disappoint as his numbers were pretty fascinating.

Tata Martino makes massive Lionel Messi admission

There have been rumours of Messi getting a much deserved rest in the game against Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup but Martino made it clear the Inter Miami skipper will start the match. "We said that at some point he would have to rest because of the load of minutes played. Clearly, Wednesday is not going to be that day. If he does not tell me he wants to rest, he will continue to play.We didn't think we would be so competitive at this tournament because our team was still under construction. But, well, we ended up competing and winning and that has made us very happy and optimistic for what is to come."

Inter Miami will also have tough task to cut out as they are currently placed at the bottom in the Eastern Conference of MLS. All the eyes will be on Messi as they will resume their MLS journey against New York Red Bulls on Sunday.