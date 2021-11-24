'Head Already In Manchester,' Say Fans After Pochettino States Team Is 'fighting For PL'

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager last weekend, speculations have arisen that PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino may join them as the new boss. The Argentine coach has revealed his admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson in the past, a manager that helped the Red Devils win 13 Premier Leagues.

While Manchester United have already named Michael Carrick as interim coach, they are still on the lookout for a permanent successor. Considering Pochettino's history in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham, he was asked if he was keen on taking over the job at Old Trafford. However, since the 49-year old made a mistake during his latest press conference, speculations amongst fans have begun again.

Netizens note Mauricio Pochettino's mistake during press conference

While speaking at his pre-match UEFA Champions League press conference, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino dismissed rumours that he was keen on joining Manchester United, as he insisted that he was very happy at the Parc des Princes, having played here as a player. However, while answering this question, he accidentally stated that his team is 'fighting in the Premier League,' a statement that has grabbed the attention of several fans as seen below.

One netizen stated that Pochettino's 'head is already in Manchester' amidst rumours linking him to the job at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino dismisses Manchester United links

While speaking at his press conference, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said, "My contract is to 2023, this season and one season more. I don't say anything different. I am very happy in PSG. That is a fact. It is not a thing to think. I am happy in Paris. I am so happy in PSG and focused on what we are doing. I love the club, I love the fans, we are fighting with 11 points difference in Premier League (Ligue 1) and we are fighting to qualify in the Champions League. That is my priority and my responsibility."

