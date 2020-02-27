Lyon Vs Juventus Highlights: Lucas Tousart Stuns Cristiano Ronaldo And Juventus In UCL

Olympique Lyonnais created history on Wednesday night as they registered their first win over Juventus in European competition. A single goal from Lucas Tousart (assisted by Houssem Aouar) was enough to secure a first leg win for Lyon at the Groupama Stadium. Here are the Lyon vs Juventus highlights and key moments.

Lyon vs Juventus: UEFA Champions League results from Wednesday night

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



⚽️⚽️ Jesus & De Bruyne inspire Manchester City comeback

🔴🔵 First-half Tousart goal gives Lyon lead in tie



🤔 Who impressed you?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2020

Lyon vs Juventus highlights

Bruno Guimaraes - Champions League debut in numbers



4 interceptions

3 tackles

2 dribbles

1 shot

86% pass accuracy

7.84 rating#UCL #OLJUVE pic.twitter.com/uefoersJuI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 26, 2020

Juventus started off the game as firm favourites to go through to the next knockout round of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be in fine form in the build-up to the Lyon vs Juventus match. But fate had different plans. Both teams started off slow in the first half as the home team slowly grew into the game. They had to wait until the 31st minute for a breakthrough as French winger Houssem Aouar made a darting run on the left flank before finding Lucas Tousart with his cross. Lucas Tousart comfortably dispatched the ball to the back of the net as Juventus defenders were left helpless.

Juventus had all to play for in the second half but just could not manage to break the resolve of Rudi Garcia's squad. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. registered 14 shots against Lyon but none of them were on target. The Bianconeri also enjoyed a good 63 per cent of possession but could not convert that into goals at the Groupama Stadium. The Lyon vs Juventus Champions League match ended at 1-0 in favour of the home team. Despite the unforeseen loss, Juventus still remain firmly in the tie with all to play for in the Second leg back home in Turin. Can Cristiano Ronaldo work his Champions League magic for the Old Lady? Only time will tell.

Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score for the first time in 2020

For the first time in 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in a game.



1/6 - ⚽ ⚽ ⚽

1/12 - ⚽

1/19 - ⚽ ⚽

1/22 - ⚽

1/26 -⚽

2/2 - ⚽ ⚽

2/8 - ⚽

2/13 - ⚽

2/22 - ⚽

2/26 - ❌ #UEFAChampionsLeague

#OLJuve pic.twitter.com/efjzZnCTfI — The ICIR (@TheICIR) February 26, 2020

Lyon vs Juventus highlights: The Bianconeri match embarrassing Champions League record

0 - Juventus have not made a shot on target against Lyon: in the Champions League, since 2004/05, it is only the third time that the Bianconeri have failed to do it (vs Atletico in 2014 and vs Arsenal in 2006 ). Off. #OLJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 26, 2020

