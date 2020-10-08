Higuain Scores STUNNING Free-kick To Help Inter Miami Grab A Win Over NY Red Bulls

Gonzalo Higuain had a disastrous debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami after his contract was terminated prematurely by Serie A champions Juventus. The striker made headlines when he ended up in a brawl after missing a penalty against Philadelphia Unions in his first game with his new team. The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker made up for his mistake against New York Red Bulls. Higuain struck a sensational free-kick to help Inter Miami grab a win in the MLS this week.

Omir Guadalupe Fernandez Mosso scores for NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami

Despite a thrilling first half, the two teams ended up goalless. The second half provided more intrigue when New York Red Bulls star Omir Guadalupe Fernandez Mosso opened the scoring. Two minutes later, Inter Miami bagged the equaliser, courtesy of a strike from Matias Pellegrini.

With 10 minutes remaining, the game appeared to be heading towards a draw. That's when Gonzalo Higuain proved why he was once the preferred striker at Real Madrid. Inter Miami received a free-kick in a critical area and the Argentine striker stepped up for the set-piece.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Gonzalo Higuain bags three points in MLS regular season

Making amends for the previous game's penalty miss, Gonzalo Higuain curled a low shot towards the goalpost leaving the goalkeeper out of bounds, sealing a perfect three points for the club. This was Inter Miami's fourth victory in 16 matches in the ongoing MLS regular season. Inter Miami occupy the 12th spot and are unlikely to make it to the final series playoffs. With seven games yet to be played in the MLS regular season, Inter Miami sit four points behind the playoff spots.

😱 OMG GONZALO HIGUAIN! 😱



Pipita's first MLS GOAL comes off a rocket of a free kick! #RBNYvMIA pic.twitter.com/aPp2C3EZfn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 8, 2020

Gonzalo Higuain makes amends after disastrous debut

Gonzalo Higuain's dream MLS debut was dampened when he went on to miss a penalty against Philadelphia Union. He blazed his penalty over the crossbar and ended up in an altercation after Philadelphia defender Jakob Glesnes began celebrating the miss. The altercation saw several players from the two teams involved. Meanwhile, the Inter Miami fixtures list will see them go up against Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Inter Miami Twitter