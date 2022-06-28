How David Beckham Earned $75,000 From Gareth Bale's Year-long Los Angeles FC Contract?

Inter Miami FC reportedly earned a whopping $75,000 from Gareth Bale's blockbuster transfer to Los Angeles FC (LAFC) courtesy of a rule implemented by the Major League Soccer (MLS). The Welsh captain signed a one-year contract at the MLS outfit that is set to take effect after his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this month.

How did David Beckham and Inter Miami FC profit off Bale's sale?

According to MARCA, the MLS has implemented a rule called 'The Discovery List,' as per which only the club that adds a player to this list have the first right to sign a foreign player. If a rival outfit is interested in signing the same player, they must acquire the rights to do so. Since Inter Miami FC first added Gareth Bale to the discovery list, Los Angeles FC had to acquire the rights to sign the Welshman by paying David Beckham's club $75,000.

A maximum of seven players can be added by a club to the discovery list. This rule is not only applicable to the MLS as all four of the United States' major sports (National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major Baseball League and National Hockey League) follow this rule.

While Bales' contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this month, he will still not be able to make his debut for LAFC until July 8, as the secondary transfer window of MLS opens on July 7. As a result, the 32-year-old will not be available for LAFC's home game against Vancouver on July 3, and will only be permitted to compete from July 8 onwards, when the club faces arch-rivals LA Galaxy.

Will Gareth Bale play for LAFC against LA Galaxy?

After the signing of Gareth Bale was confirmed, LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said, "With our sport science team and coaches understanding how to manage a player, like Gareth, who, whether you call them a thoroughbred racehorse or Ferrari, whatever your analogy is, they do need extra attention and, care and management in order to put them in a position to succeed. That is certainly our intention here, and we’re confident that we will be able to do that."