How Does Cristiano Ronaldo Describe His Legacy After World Cup Exit? Old Comments Go Viral

Even though Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo exited the FIFA World Cup 2022 in disappointment, his legacy in football will last forever. The 37-year-old's dream of winning the tournament was shattered by Morocco after the Seleção suffered a 1-0 defeat on December 10. With Ronaldo exiting the competition, here is a look at how one of the all-time greats looks at his own legacy.

How does Cristiano Ronaldo look at his legacy?

While speaking ahead of Portugal's opening FIFA World Cup game against Ghana in a press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that the 'GOAT' debate between him and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi would continue even if he were to win the tournament.

"Even if I win the World Cup that debate will continue. Some people like me more, while some people like me less. It is like in life, some like blondes, while some like brunettes. I have always had to show what I can do year after year," explained the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo then went on to comment upon his legacy by adding, "I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books, all other records will be there. But obviously, a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream."

There is no denying that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever footballers to have graced the sport given all that he has achieved in his glittering career. The 37-year-old has not only won several of the top individual honours but also several trophies with some of the biggest clubs in the world.

When it comes to individual honours, the most important ones that Ronaldo has won include being a five-time Ballon d'Or winner (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), a two-time Premier League player of the season (2006–07, 2007–08), once a La Liga player of the season (2013–14), and also a two-time Serie A footballer of the year (2019, 2020).

And when it comes to trophies won with clubs, the most important ones that Ronaldo has won include being a three-time Premier League winner (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09), a two-time La Liga winner (2011–12, 2016–17), a two-time Serie A winner (2018–19, 2019–20), and a five-time UEFA Champions League winner (2007–08, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18). Last but certainly not the least, Ronaldo has also won a Euros title with Portugal in 2016 and a UEFA Nations League title in 2018–19.