How Much Will Jose Mourinho Earn At Roma? Jose Mourinho Contract Could Be Historic

One of the biggest Serie A news this week was the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the new head coach of AS Roma for the next season. Mourinho's appointment comes just a few weeks after he faced the sack at English club Tottenham Hotspur. As per reports the Jose Mourinho contract at Roma could be historic. Here are the details of how much will Jose Mourinho earn at Roma.

How much will Jose Mourinho earn at Roma? Jose Mourinho Roma salary

Jose Mourinho will be succeeding Paulo Fonseca as Roma's coach. Fonseca would be departing at the end of the current campaign. It is learned that the ex-Spurs boss has been appointed as Roma's head coach on a three-year deal. The news was confirmed by AS Roma on their official Twitter handle.

The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Even though Mourinho has faced the sack at multiple clubs in the recent past, Roma have induced a huge amount of confidence in the Portuguese manager by signing him on a staggering contract. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Jose Mourinho contract at Roma is €4m a year which could reach €7m with bonuses. This will make him the highest-paid coach in the history of the Italian club.

The current Jose Mourinho Roma salary is a severe pay cut from his Tottenham salary. As per the Jose Mourinho contract at Tottenham, he earned a staggering €16m per year. However, Tottenham will have to pay him €9m per year for the next two seasons since his Tottenham contract did not have a break clause. This means that Mourinho is set to earn €39m across the next three years.

Jose Mourinho net worth

Considering Jose Mourinho's legacy in football as a manager it is no surprise that he has accumulated a huge amount of wealth over the years. The Portuguese coach has won the UEFA Champions League with Porto (2003–04) and Inter Milan (2009–10), among many other domestic trophies across a number of Europe's top clubs. Moreover, Mourinho was also named the FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2010.

As per celebritynetworth.com, Jose Mourinho has a staggering net worth of $120 million. Most of Jose Mourinho net worth can be attributed to his lucrative contracts at clubs. The Portuguese manager also reportedly owns a six-bedroom mansion in the Belgravia area of London that is believed to be worth £25 million now.

