How To Buy Ajax Bob Marley Inspired Kit? Ajax New Kit Grabs Attention From Fans All Over

Eredivisie giants Ajax are reportedly going to pay tribute to legendary musician Bob Marley on their alternate kit for the 2021/2022 season. It is believed that the Adidas-manufactured Ajax new kit will be set in black, with the trademark three stripes featuring the Rastafari colours of red, gold and green. Fans on social media have reacted to the leaked shirt and they are desperate for pre-orders to open as soon as possible.

Ajax are known for producing unbelievable kits year after year and it appears that the offering for the next season has already caught the eye of many. Earlier on Tuesday, football kit website Footy Headlines leaked the Ajax Bob Marley kit for the 2021-22 season, showing just how the club plan to honour the creator of their anthem. The Dutch giants adopted Marley's famous song 'Three Little Birds' as an unofficial anthem after a pre-season friendly against Cardiff City in 2008, with the song regularly heard at the Johan Cryuff Arena ever since.

Ajax’s new Bob Marley inspired kit has been leaked pic.twitter.com/f6JLaNrwir — Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) April 27, 2021

Ajax's third kit for next season will reportedly see colours of red, green and yellow around the shoulders while the aforementioned three little birds look to be on the neck. The club crest, the manufacturers’ logo and the shirt sponsor’s logos in front of the shirt will be set in red. Fans on social media were thrilled to have a kit as beautiful as this one doing the rounds at Ajax next season, with many keen to know how to purchase the shirt.

On Twitter, one fan wrote, "This new Ajax third kit for next season is FIRE!!!." Another added, "I need to have the Ajax Bob Marley kit as soon as it releases." While the tribute from the Amsterdam club to the late Jamaican musician might be out of context for some, reports claim that Bob Marley, an avid admirer of football, was an AFC Ajax follower in his day.

How to buy Ajax Bob Marley inspired kit?

The Bob Marley-inspired Ajax kit has not been made available as of yet. However, fans can purchase the shirt once it releases on the official website of Ajax. The price of the jersey will also be mentioned at the time of its release. Fans can also keep an eye on the Adidas and Bob Marley websites.

Image Credits - Bands FC, Bob Marley Instagram