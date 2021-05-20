How To Buy Bayern Munich Away Kit? Bundesliga Champions Unveil Away Kit For 2021/22 Season

With the top European league campaigns coming to an end, this weekend it is time for next season's club kit reveals. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are the latest club to reveal their away kit for the 2021/22 campaign. Here are the details of how to buy Bayern Munich away kit and the latest update of this year's Bundesliga standings.

How does the Bayern Munich new away kit look?

After clinching their record ninth straight Bundesliga title earlier this month, FC Bayern Munich on Thursday unveiled their new Adidas away jersey for the upcoming 2021/22 season. The Bayern Munich jersey 2021/22 is described as a tribute to the city of Munich, and the new design on the jersey features pops of gold on a predominantly black jersey. As mentioned on fcbayern.com, the "FCB away jersey doesn’t just represent the club, it reflects their home."

"Münchner Kind," which translates to "Munich's Child," can be found below the round neck collar on the reverse and symbolizes the city of Munich and the club's ties to the Bavarian capital. The Bayern Munich jersey 2021/22 acts as a reminder of the German club's history of successes and also the ongoing success. The Bayern Munich new away kit uses aeroready technology that helps take care of keeping one cool and dry in the process whether playing or watching a game. As explained on the fcbayern.com website, the Bayern Munich new kit is made of 100% recycled polyester.

How to buy Bayern Munich away kit?

For fans wondering how to buy Bayern Munich away kit can do so on asiastore.fcbayern.com, the official website for FC Bayern Munich's fan products. Fans can also use the Adidas website as the Bayern Munich new away kit is one of the several Adidas football new kits available in the market. The Bayern Munich new away kit 2021/22 costs $90 and is available for pre-order for delivery from May 24, 2021. Fans also can also scroll through a number of other items on the same website.

Bundesliga standings: Bayern Munich wins record 31st German top division title

Bayern Munich have dominated the past decade of German football and this year they won their record 31st top division title. The Bavarians are ten points clear in the Bundesliga standings and will want to end another successful season on a high. Bayern will end their campaign by facing Augsburg on Saturday, May 22 with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST).