How To Buy Europa League Final Tickets? Europa League Tickets Information Revealed

Fans will be allowed to attend the Europa League final this season although in a limited capacity in line with the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. A capacity of 25 per cent of the PGE Arena Gdansk will be able to watch the final on Wednesday, May 26. The Europa League final 2021 tickets are now up for sale, and here's a look at how to buy Europa League final tickets and the Europa League final tickets price.

Europa League final date: Where is Europa League final 2021?

The Europa League is currently on the verge of determining it's finalists, with the second leg of both the semi-finals scheduled to kick off on Thursday, May 6 (Friday IST). Man United hold a significant advantage over Roma ahead of the second leg with a 6-2 first-leg win, while Villarreal are 2-1 up on aggregate ahead of their trip to the Arsenal. The final will be played at the PGE Arena Gdansk and Polish authorities have confirmed a stadium capacity of 25% for the Europa League final, amounting to 9,500 spectators.

The finalists will receive 2,000 tickets apiece, while 2,000 tickets are being offered for sale to the general public via UEFA.com. The remaining tickets are allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

🗞️ The Polish authorities have confirmed, a capacity of 25% of the stadium or up to 9,500 spectators will be permitted at the Europa League Final. [UEFA] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 3, 2021

Supporters travelling from outside of Poland will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final. No exemptions will be granted to ticket holders. Ticket holders may need proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result with access to the stadium set to confirmed by local authorities and legislation. UK fans are not currently permitted to travel abroad for leisure purposes, however, that could change on May 17 when the government is due to announce step three of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Europa League final tickets price: How to buy Europa League final tickets?

Fans can book Europa League final 2021 tickets until 14:00 CEST on Friday, 7 May (5:30 PM IST) to apply for up to two tickets per person on UEFA's official website (UEFA.com). Tickets are not sold on a first-come, first-served basis; all applications received by Friday's deadline will be considered equal. The applicants will then be selected by a ballot conducted once the application process has ended. The entrants will be informed via email by 14 May at the latest as to whether they have been successful or not.

Category 4: €40

Category 3: €65

Category 2: €90

Category 1: €130

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €40 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket for free).

(Image Courtesy: uefa.com)