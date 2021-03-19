How To Watch Champions League Draw Live In India? UCL Draw Time And Live Stream Details

The round of 16 clash of the Champions League ended on a thrilling note with some of the memorable games of the competition being played out. The likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the competition following their humiliating defeats against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea respectively.

Meanwhile, defending European champions Bayern Munich continued their exceptional form against Lazio to secure a berth in the final eight of the competition. Curiosity is on the fore over the Champions League quarter-final draw. Here are the Champions League draw live stream details -

How to watch Champions League draw live in India? UCL draw time details

The UCL quarter-final draw live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Champions League draw live stream will be provided on the official website of UEFA, while the live updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the Champions League. Here are more details on how to watch Champions League draw live in India:

Venue: House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland

Date: Friday, March 19, 2021

UCL draw time: 4.30 pm IST

Champions League quarter-final draw details

During the group stage of the Champions League fixtures, rules stipulate that no teams from the same federation shall be paired up in a group. But these rules turn ineffective once the knockout stages come into play. Thus, as averse to the previous policy, teams from the same federation can be paired up for the quarter-final clash.

ðŸ‘€ Who can your team get in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw?



See all the possible scenarios ðŸ‘‡#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2021

Effectively, there shall be no seeding or country protection for the semi-final round as well. However, UEFA possesses and reserves the right to bring about a change of the relaxability in the rules as per the demands of the situation. Meanwhile, the semi-final draw will also be concluded during the same event, apart from deciding on the home side of the final for administrative reasons.

UCL quarter-final draw live: Key fixture dates revealed

The first leg of the quarter-final clash will be played on April 6 and 7, while the return leg of the final eight shall be played out a week later. Similarly, the first leg of the final four of the competition has been scheduled on April 27 and 28, with the return leg scheduled after a week. The Champions League final has been scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul.

Champions League teams qualified for the quarter-final

Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

FC Porto

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Image courtesy: UEFA website