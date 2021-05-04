How To Watch Champions League Live In India? UCL Semi-final Second Leg Details

The Champions League reaches its penultimate stage as the second leg of the semi-finals will be played this week with four teams looking to book their place for the finale later this month. The Champions League semi-final second leg schedule sees Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, with the Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash slated for Wednesday. Here's a look at how to watch Champions League live in India, the remaining Champions League fixtures and the Man City vs PSG channel India.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain preview

Following their impressive performance in Paris, Manchester City are the favourites to lift the Champions League this season. Pep Guardiola's side registered a sensational 2-1 win last week, and hose two away goals, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez should prove to be enough as they look to defend their lead and stake a claim for a place in the final. While their hopes of a quadruple were dashed, Manchester City are still in line to win the treble, and the Premier League leaders will be itching to get to their first Champions League final in history.

As for PSG, Mauricio Pochettino will know that his side needs at least two goals to have a chance of progressing, in what could be their second consecutive Champions League final appearance. Last year's beaten finalists will hope to seal a memorable comeback and make the trip to Istanbul later this month, with the Parisians also chasing their first Champions League glory. Scoring twice against a defence that limited Kylian Mbappe to his first "no shot" game in the UCL might be tricky, but PSG will fancy their chances of a comeback on Tuesday night.

Champions League fixtures: Champions League semi-final second leg schedule

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium, 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 5.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 6.

UCL live stream India: How to watch Champions League live in India?

In India, the Man City vs PSG game will broadcast live on only TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels. The UCL semi-final 2nd leg live stream for all games will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on their Twitter handles. The Man City vs PSG UCL live stream India will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 5.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)