How To Watch MLS Is Back Tournament Live In India? MLS Live Streaming And Fixtures Info

The MLS Is Back Tournament, which kicked off on July 8, has been able to maintain its momentum despite the coronavirus crisis that has ensued in the USA. With the MLS Is Back tournament in full swing, here are some details related to - How to watch MLS is Back Tournament live, how to watch MLS in India, MLS is Back tournament live stream details and MLS fixtures.

How to watch MLS in India?: MLS is back tournament live stream preview

The MLS Is Back tournament, that kicked off on July 8, features 16 consecutive MLS fixtures in the group stage, followed by knockout rounds, which shall begin from July 25. Initially, 26 teams were to participate in the competition. However, owing to mass contraction of coronavirus by the FC Dallas players and the staff, the team decided to pull back this season. The teams are divided into six groups.

What a start to the season for @gyasinho! 🔥



4 games, 4 goals for the @ColumbusCrewSC forward. #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/JsDU0wZE8U — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2020

At present, Orlando City have bagged the most points so far, six in all, along with Philadelphia, having played two games. Interestingly, the two teams belong to the same group. Meanwhile, defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders did not enjoy a blistering start, with one draw and defeat each in two games.

How to watch MLS in India?: MLS is back tournament live stream details

The MLS is Back tournament live stream for the USA will be available on TUDN. However, there will be no MLS live broadcast in India. But, fans can catch hold of the tournament with the MLS live stream India on FanCode by Dream Sports. The MLS Is Back tournament has a common venue for every fixture. Every game will be hosted in the city of Orlando, particularly at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

How to watch MLS in India?: MLS live stream India fixtures

D.C United vs New England - Friday, July 17, 8 pm ET (Saturday according to IST, 5.30 am IST)

Sporting KC vs Colorado - Friday, July 17, 8 pm ET (Saturday according to IST, 5.30 am IST)

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota - Friday, July 17, 10.30 pm ET (Saturday according to IST, 8 am IST)

Portland vs Houston Dynamo - Saturday, July 18, 8 pm ET (Sunday according to IST, 5.30 am IST)

LAFC vs LA Galaxy - Saturday, July 18, 10.30 pm ET (Sunday according to IST, 8 am IST)

Chicago vs San Jose - Sunday, July 19, 8 pm ET (Monday according to IST, 5.30 am IST)

Inter Miami vs New York City FC - Sunday, July 19, 8.30 pm ET (Monday according to IST, 6 am IST)

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver - Sunday, July 19, 10.30 pm ET (Monday according to IST, 8 am IST)

Philadelphia vs Orlando City - Monday, July 20, 8 pm ET (Tuesday according to IST, 5.30 am IST)

Toronto FC vs New England - Monday, July 20, 9 pm ET (Tuesday according to IST, 6.30 am IST)

Atlanta United vs Columbus - Tuesday, July 21, 8 pm ET (Wednesday according to IST, 5.30 am IST)

