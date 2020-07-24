How To Watch PSG Vs St-Etienne Live In India? French Cup Final Live In India

Neymar's PSG will go up against William Saliba-less St-Etienne on Friday (Saturday, for Indian viewers) as the Ligue 1 champions look to add to their trophy cabinet. The game against St-Etienne will also provide some game time for Neymar, who continues to be handled with care by PSG boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of their Champions League push. Here are the details on how to watch PSG vs St-Etienne live in India, French Cup final India details and other match updates.

French Cup final live stream India: How to watch PSG vs St-Etienne live in India?

There will be no live broadcast or live streaming in India. However, live scores for the French cup final can be accessed on the official Twitter page of PSG. Here are the other French Cup final live stream India details:

Venue: Stade de France

Date: Friday, July 24 (Saturday, for Indian viewers)

Time: 12.40 am IST

Coupe de France live India: Match preview

PSG and St-Etienne go into their first competitive game since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, PSG did play two friendly games in the recent past, winning the two games with scorelines of 9-0 and 4-0 respectively. The Ligue 1 champions are high in spirits having secured the domestic league title yet again, although midway into the season due to the pandemic.

Coupe de France live India: PSG team news

There were some initial concerns surrounding the availability of Neymar. Post the friendly game against Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, Neymar accepted that he might have sustained an injury due to the highly physical nature of the game. Speaking to beIN Sports ahead of the final, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that there were some injury scares surrounding the Brazil international, however, he is fit to play and will feature in the game.

Besides the Neymar injury scare, manager Tuchel has no major squad issues. He has strengthened his side with the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal from Inter Milan. Except for left-back Juan Bernat, all other players are match-fit and will be available for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

French Cup final India: St-Etienne team news

Meanwhile, St-Etienne will have to cope with the absence of Kevin Monnet-Paquet. The forward is set to miss out on the clash due to a long-term injury. On the other hand, centre-back William Saliba has returned to his parent club Arsenal after his loan deal ended with the French outfit.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter