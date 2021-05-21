How To Watch Sir Alex Ferguson's Documentary In India? Here Are All Facts You Need To Know

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the most celebrated managers of all time with his levels of success at Manchester United unparalleled. He is now the subject of his own documentary, "Never Give In" filmed while he was recovering from his life-threatening brain haemorrhage in 2018. Directed by Sir Alex's son, Jason, the documentary also reveals Ferguson's journey from his working-class roots in Glasgow to his career as one of the greatest football managers of all time. Here is more on the Sir Alex Ferguson documentary release date and where to watch Sir Alex Ferguson documentary -

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In review and what to expect

"Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In" is produced by DNA Films, who were previously behind the likes of 'The Last King of Scotland' and 'Ex Machina' as well as Passion Pictures, known for their work on 'Searching for Sugarman'. The exclusive documentary will include stories told by Ferguson about his life around and away from football, recounting his stories growing up as well as his successes with Manchester United. It will also highlight personal tales involving Ferguson's family, as well as his own insight on the legendary likes of Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Gordon Strachan. Unseen archive footage will also be aired.

The legendary former Scottish manager is widely remembered for his glittering success as Manchester United boss, winning 22 major domestic titles, two European Cups/Champions League titles and the Cup Winners’ Cup of 1991. His stunning achievements at Old Trafford allowed him managerial longevity never before seen in the modern era of football. Ferguson brought an end to his staggering managerial career in 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils. Since his retirement, Ferguson has regularly been seen in attendance at United matches and reportedly worked in a consultancy role when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed.

Where to watch Sir Alex Ferguson documentary? How to watch Sir Alex Ferguson's documentary in India?

To answer the 'How to watch Sir Alex Ferguson's documentary in India?' query, there is no update yet on the India live streaming. However, the Sir Alex Ferguson Never Give In platform will exclusively be Amazon Prime Video in the UK. The film will be available for rent internationally from 31st May after the football season draws to a close in England.

Sir Alex Ferguson documentary release date and Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In platform

Amazon will make the documentary available for streaming through its Prime service in the UK & Ireland beginning May 29, 2021. It will also be distributed in select theatres nationwide from May 27, 2021.

