How Will Injury-laden Real Madrid Line Up Against Manchester City In UCL Semi-final?

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will be eyeing to take an upper hand against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City when the two teams clash against each other in the UEFA Champions League semi-final match. The first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 26 at 12:30 AM IST. Let's take a look at how Real Madrid line up against Manchester City with injuries to key players.

Champions League semi-final: Real Madrid injury update

Previously Manchester City and Real Madrid met in the semi-finals in 2016 when the Spaniards won 1-0 on aggregate, but City avenged that loss with a last-16 triumph in 2020. Coming into the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final match, Los Blancos has a number of injury concerns. Giving updates on the injured players Carlo Ancelloti said, " Mendy is fine. There's a question mark over Alaba and an even bigger question mark surrounding Casemiro. We’ll have to see how tonight's training session goes. Casemiro is more of a doubt than Alaba. Casemiro is pushing hard to make it and is nearly there. If he doesn't make it for this game, he’ll be involved in the next one”.

Champions League semi-final: How will Real Madrid lineup against Manchester City?

Thibaut Courtois will be guarding the sticks, while the backline is likely to form by the likes of Ferland Mendy, David Alaba,Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal. The midfielder engine will be run by the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Comin got the forward line Fede Valverde is likely to get the nod and will play in the right-wing. Vinicius Junior will be the left-winger while Karim Benzema will once again shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, David Alaba,Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal

Midfielder: Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric

Strikers: Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid squad against Manchester City

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.