Huge Boost For Barcelona As Brazilian Prodigy Turns Down Arsenal Transfer

Barcelona has been provided with a major boost as Brazilian forward Vitor Roque insisted the Catalan club is his dream destination. According to reports, Arsenal are also tracking down the player but might have to shift their attention to other players. Barcelona are also looking to upgrade its current crop of forwards and have identified Roque as a possible target next summer. Roque currently plies his trade for Brazilian first-tier side Athletico Paranaense.

Brazilian starlet claimed Barcelona as his dream club

The teenager moved to Athletico in the summer of 2022 and has been heralded as a future star. He hasn't played much this season but his talent is enough to attract the interest of the Spanish giants. Despite crashing out of the European competitions, Barcelona are marching towards another La Liga title as they are six points clear at the top of La Liga with a game in hand.

Brushing Arsenal's hopes, Roque claimed his family is also a staunch supporter of the club. “I try to do my best at Athletico. I know that Barcelona are interested, and other clubs too. But I want to focus here, I have a contract until 2027.

“I’m doing my best here, and who knows if it’s good for Athletico, for me, for my family, a transfer will happen

“It’s not only my dream, but my family’s. Ever since I was a kid, I watched the awards. So I do have the goal of getting there, and I’m sure we’ll do everything to get there together.”

Barcelona are reportedly planning a major summer overhaul but recently La Liga president Javier Tebas explained the club can not spend a single penny in the next transfer window unless they sort out their financial mess. “As of today, Barcelona doesn’t have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window.

“Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on LaLiga and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players.

“They sold off £620m (€700m) in TV rights and tried to find different ways to solve the situation but they won’t be able to do that next season. We have strict economic controls. At the end of each window, we tell all the clubs in LaLiga what they can spend.