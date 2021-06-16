Hummels Own Goal Makes It 3 In Euro 2020, Most In Any European Championship Tournament

A Mat Hummels own goal against France on Tuesday was the third own goal conceded in this year's Euros in just the first week of action, thereby matching the Euros stats of most own goals in any European Championship. Considering the defensive skills of professional European footballers, conceding own goals is a rarity and to witness three own goals in the span of one week is unimaginable. Here is a look at the Hummels own goal in the France vs Germany game on Tuesday night, and the Euro 2020 own goals scored so far.

France vs Germany highlights: Hummels own goal turns out to be the decider

Euro 2020's Group F is considered the 'Group of Death' by several pundits and journalists because of the star-studded teams in this group. Group F contains 2018 World Cup winners France, 2014 World Cup winners Germany, Euro 2016 winners Portugal alongside Hungary, who came into this competition 11 games undefeated. With such star-studded line-ups in each team, none of the teams can afford to drop any cheap points to the other.

With that in mind, the Hummels own goal for Germany is even more painful as that was the only goal scored in the game. France's Paul Pogba gave a sublime long ball to Lucas Hernandez on the left-wing, who attempted to find someone in the box with a powerful pass. Hummels, who was aware of the danger with Kylian Mbappe just behind him waiting for a tap in, attempted to clear the ball only to put it in his own net. This was the first own goal conceded by Germany in the history of the Euros.

Euros stats: Hummels own goal makes it 3 Euro 2020 own goals, matching the previous record of 2016

The Mats Hummels own goal marked the third time a ball has been directed into the wrong net in the opening week of Euro 2020. The other two Euro 2020 own goals were scored by Poland's Wojciech Szczesny and Turkey's Merih Demiral. Szczesny's own goal was particularly embarrassing as he became the first goalkeeper to score an own goal in the history of the competition. The last time three own goals were scored in the Euros was in 2016. Birkir Mar Saevarsson (against Hungary), Gareth McAuley (against Wales) and Ciaran Clark (against Sweden), all of who scored an own goal in Euro 2016.

How to watch Euro 2020 games in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Euro 2020 games in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official telecast rights in India. The Euro 2020 live stream of all games will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of all Euro 2020 games can be accessed on the Twitter handle of the tournament and the two teams in action.

Image Credits: Euro 2020/Instagram