Hungary Vs Portugal Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Defending European Champions Portugal will begin their Euro 2020 campaign when they take on minnows Hungary in Group F. The game will be played at Ferenc Puskas Stadium and will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 15. Here's a look at how to watch Hungary vs Portugal on TV, the Hungary vs Portugal head to head record, team news and our Hungary vs Portugal prediction for the same.

Hungary vs Portugal prediction and preview

Defending champions Portugal are one of the most exciting teams in the competition and will look for a repeat of their heroics from five years ago. Having been drawn in a group alongside France and Germany, a win over Hungary is paramount for Fernando Santos' side to pull off progression into the knockout stages of the tournament. Portugal did not win a single game in the group stages of Euro 2016, drawing all three of their matches, but they managed to qualify in third, which is an option again this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. come into the match on the back of a six-game unbeaten run and they drew 0-0 with Spain before thumping Israel 4-0 in their two friendlies earlier this month.

Amanhã é a nossa estreia no Euro e precisamos de todos! #VamosComTudo #PortugalPrecisaDeTi



🇭🇺🆚🇵🇹

⌚17h

🏆Euro 2020 pic.twitter.com/BMa7jkF0wY — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 14, 2021

Hungary meanwhile have made it back to back European Championships but have been dealt a cruel hand in terms of the draw. They finished top of Group F last time out ahead of Portugal before being trashed by Belgium in the round of 16. Hungary managed to book their spot in the finals of this year's tournament through the playoffs, overcoming Bulgaria and then Iceland. The hosts come into the game on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run, including strong wins over San Marino and Andorra in their 2022 World Cup qualification section. Nonetheless, Portugal will be favourites and will be expected to clinch all three points on Tuesday.

Hungary vs Portugal head to head record

Portugal have an excellent record against Hungary and hold a significant edge over Tuesday's opponents. The 2016 Euro champions have won nine of their 13 games against Hungary, and the hosts have never defeated Portugal in an official fixture. The two teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the last edition with Cristiano Ronaldo's brace rescuing a point for Fernando Santos's side. The two teams last met in 2017 where Portugal registered a 1-0 win, with Andre Silva scoring the goal.

Hungary vs Portugal team news

Hungary have been dealt with major injuries with attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out, along with Zsolt Kalmar. Roland Sallai has struggled with a knee issue in recent times but should be fit to make the opener, while Leipzig star Willi Orban will also be a key part at the heart of the defence. For Portugal, Joao Cancelo has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning Nelson Semedo could get a look in, while Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota are expected to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the front three, while Bruno Fernandes is a certainty to start in a deeper position.

Hungary vs Portugal team news: Predicted XIs

Hungary: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Holender; Sallai, Adam Szalai

Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Holender; Sallai, Adam Szalai Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, W Carvalho, Fernandes; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota

Hungary vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Hungary vs Portugal on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Hungary vs Portugal live broadcast in India will be available from 9:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Hungary vs Portugal live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Hungary, Portugal Twitter)