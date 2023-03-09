Last Updated:

Hyderabad FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Highlights : First Leg Ends In A Stalemate

Hyderabad FC will aim to replicate their remarkable league form when they host ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the semifinal GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on Thursday, March 9. The home side qualified for the semifinals directly on the virtue of finishing second in the league phase while the visitors got the better of Odisha FC in the playoffs to set the tone for an exciting game

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

21:32 IST, March 9th 2023
Both teams fail to find the target as the first leg finishes goalless ; HFC 0-0 ATKMB

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will now have to fight it out at the Salt Lake stadium as the first leg couldn't provide a result.

21:18 IST, March 9th 2023
Liston Colaco had a go ; 80 mins

Liston Colaco decides to shoot it from a distance but Gurmeet comfortably collects it.

21:06 IST, March 9th 2023
Hyderabad building it from the back ; 70 mins

Hyderabad FC have had a number of gilt-edged opportunities but cannot make it count so far.

20:53 IST, March 9th 2023
Ogbeche arrives on the stage ; 60 mins

Bartholomew Ogbeche arrives on the pitch with a huge cheer from the crowd.

20:44 IST, March 9th 2023
ATKMB trying to break the deadlock ; 53 mins

Dimitri Petratos tried a few moves just outside of the penalty box and launches a shot but Gurmeet doesn't have any problem.

20:38 IST, March 9th 2023
Second half resumes ; 45 mins

Hyderabad FC will seek to build the momentum 

20:38 IST, March 9th 2023
no teams manage to break the deadlock at the break ; 45 mins

Both teams have had their chances but fail to convert them with proper precision.

20:16 IST, March 9th 2023
Hyderabad FC survive ; 38mins

Dimitri Petratos delivers a freekick and Subhasis Bose heads it towards the goal. Pritam Kotal hits it but his shot rocked the crossbar. 

20:07 IST, March 9th 2023
Hydearabad FC looking dangerous ; 25 mins

Joel Chianese is in the thick of things again as he receivs the ball and tries to shoot it but it was way off target.

19:52 IST, March 9th 2023
The Home side looks to be in the mood ; 16 mins

A flurry of attacks have hit the ATK Mohun Bagan goal as the home side pushing for an early breakthrough

19:52 IST, March 9th 2023
Hyderabad FC piling pressure ; 12 mins

Joel Chianese heads it towards the ATKMB goal as Halicharan Narzary floated a brilliant ball. But Vishal Kaith comes in rescue as the visitors survived a scare.

19:46 IST, March 9th 2023
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan kicks off

Hydearabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan has kicked off.

18:25 IST, March 9th 2023
Both Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will not provide each other much space

It will be an intriguing clash between two of the most high profile teams in ISL

 

18:25 IST, March 9th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan will be full of confidence after their jubilant display against Odisha FC

ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most succesful sides in the Indian Super League but it hasn't been a smooth sailing for them this time.

18:25 IST, March 9th 2023
Hyderabad FC will rely on Bartholomew Ogbeche

Hyderabad FC will be aiming to seal a spot in the final and Bartholomew Ogbeche will play a pivotal role.

