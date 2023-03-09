Hyderabad FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Highlights : First Leg Ends In A Stalemate

Quick links:
Image: Indian Super League/Twitter
Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will now have to fight it out at the Salt Lake stadium as the first leg couldn't provide a result.
Liston Colaco decides to shoot it from a distance but Gurmeet comfortably collects it.
Hyderabad FC have had a number of gilt-edged opportunities but cannot make it count so far.
Bartholomew Ogbeche arrives on the pitch with a huge cheer from the crowd.
Dimitri Petratos tried a few moves just outside of the penalty box and launches a shot but Gurmeet doesn't have any problem.
Hyderabad FC will seek to build the momentum
Both teams have had their chances but fail to convert them with proper precision.
Dimitri Petratos delivers a freekick and Subhasis Bose heads it towards the goal. Pritam Kotal hits it but his shot rocked the crossbar.
Joel Chianese is in the thick of things again as he receivs the ball and tries to shoot it but it was way off target.
A flurry of attacks have hit the ATK Mohun Bagan goal as the home side pushing for an early breakthrough
Joel Chianese heads it towards the ATKMB goal as Halicharan Narzary floated a brilliant ball. But Vishal Kaith comes in rescue as the visitors survived a scare.
Hydearabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan has kicked off.
It will be an intriguing clash between two of the most high profile teams in ISL
We're in #Hyderabad & just under 2️⃣ hours away from the highly anticipated 2️⃣nd semi-final clash between @HydFCOfficial & @atkmohunbaganfc! ⚔️— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 9, 2023
Follow this thread for everything #HFCATKMB! 👇#HeroISL #HeroISLPlayoffs #LetsFootball #HyderabadFC #ATKMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/oaDCFecJcJ
ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most succesful sides in the Indian Super League but it hasn't been a smooth sailing for them this time.
Hyderabad FC will be aiming to seal a spot in the final and Bartholomew Ogbeche will play a pivotal role.