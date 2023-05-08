'I Don’t Talk To Friends, Comrades, Journalists'; Jose Mourinho Lifts Lid On His Future

Jose Mourinho has been one of the most coveted managers in world football in recent times. The AS Roma manager has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea as both clubs are reportedly hunting new managers. The Portuguese manager still has a year left in his current Roma contract. Despite the current situation, the manager might have given a subtle hint about a potential departure the next summer.

Jose Mourinho to leave AS Roma in summer? the manager provided an update on his future.

"I don’t talk to friends, comrades, journalists.

"If a few months ago our CEO [Pietro] Berardi said he was sure I would stay, that is his interpretation. If this time Mr. Zazzaroni [a journalist] said what he said is an interpretation of him, I’m not talking to anyone.

"The situation is clear, from a contractual point of view I still have one year on my contract. Football is football, sometimes contracts aren’t the most important thing. "All good, all calm, the next one is always the most important game."

Roma's former Sporting Director Walter Sabatini however feels the former Manchester United manager will stay in Italy. In an interaction with Sky Sport he said, "Those who have hired Mourinho know perfectly his behavior. However, it is difficult to say that he wants to leave.

"For now, however, he is achieving results. Of course, it will depend on how the season ends, but Roma have the chance of reaching the final of the Europa League.

"Mourinho has done a great job. Let's not forget the injuries."