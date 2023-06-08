'I Hope To See A Large Number Of Supporters Cheering For Us': Igor Stimac

Team India would kick-start their Intercontinental Cup campaign against Mongolia on Friday, June 8 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This will be the third edition of the tournament and the Indian team grabbed the winners' medal in the inaugural edition back in 2018. The onus will be on the home side to put up a brave performance in front of their home crowd.

The Blue Tigers take part in the AFC Asian Cup at the start of the next year and the sole priority would be to get as many as matches in a bid to prepare for the competition. Before India's clash with Mongolia, head coach Igor Stimac feels their opponent is not really strong in comparison to the teams they will face in the Asian Cup. But he reiterated that they would not be taking any match lightly.

Igor Stimac hopes to see supporters in large numbers in Bhubaneswar

"We're expecting to win the tournament, and that's why we're here. We'll do everything possible to make that happen."

"Although our opponents (in the Hero Intercontinental Cup) are not as tough as the teams we'll face in the Asian Cup, they're still good and competitive. Mongolia are a very aggressive side with a lot of young players in midfield and upfront. They press high press and play counter-attacking football. Even though they may find it difficult to adapt to the warm weather here, their players are arriving in competitive form as the Mongolian league is going on at the moment.

"Each game will be a challenge for us. We've had enough time for preparation. We need to be physically ready for these games and take everything into our hands. Our players are here to prove that they deserve their place in the National Team."

Stimac also pins his hopes as he seeks the support of supporters in the stands to back their team.

"Playing at home will be a big advantage for us. I hope to see a large number of supporters cheering for us. We saw in Manipur that when we're surrounded by passionate fans who shower us with love, they can help us beat better-ranked teams."

