Zlatan Ibrahimovic Once Claimed That Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Wasn't As Good As Him

Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed a stellar outing in the MLS with the LA Galaxy. However, he is back in Europe with his beloved Serie A club - AC Milan. Former PSG and Real Madrid assistant coach Paul Clement recently spoke about the training methods and the mentality behind star footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Swedish superstar had reportedly told Paul Clement that he did not consider Chelsea legend Didier Drogba to be on the same level as him.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's wife Georgina Rodriguez opens up about their first meeting

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims sports should be made available to all factions of society

Zlatan Ibrahimović:



🗣 "Sports in the US are too expensive. My children play in a good team and I paid $3,500 per child. I don't like that because not everybody has the money and sport should be for everyone because it unites people regardless of their origins." pic.twitter.com/QOzEZ7zLta — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 1, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan player who signed in 2014 has never played but got SENT OFF for dissing ref

In a recent interview with Goal.com, Paul Clement said, "Zlatan Ibrahimovic does it very openly, speaks very confidently - and at times it is arrogance, but that is what he is. He used to be like that on a daily basis and would ask me questions such as: 'What is Didier Drogba like?' I would go into detail about what he is good at and Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be like, 'He is not as good as me' and would make you laugh.”

In addition to that, Paul Clement also stated how Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are giving utmost importance to keeping themselves in the best of shape. While talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo, Paul Clement added, "They were both very professional on and off the field. The way they looked after their bodies with recovery, knowledge of nutrition. At his house in Madrid, Cristiano had special recovery facilities that you would find at a club or a health spa. He had a cold plunge; he really invested in his profession and health. Those type of people go the extra mile."

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes claims he chose the No. 18 shirt at Man Utd because of Paul Scholes

Also Read | Tottenham reportedly make a breakthrough with Gareth Bale; Zinedine Zidane disagrees

AC Milan have been terrific since the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan since Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joined:



🏟️- 5 games

✅- 4 wins

🤝- 1 Draw

❌- 0 Loss



👑 The Zlatan Effect pic.twitter.com/ukCd7HlWFb — NetBet Nigeria (@Netbet_NG) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Giovanni Lo Celso transfer: How Spurs and Real Betis combined to trick PSG out of millions