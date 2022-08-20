'I'm Going To Miss You': Modric, Kroos Send Moving Letters To Man United-bound Casemiro

Real Madrid stars Luka Modric and Tony Kroos penned emotional farewell letters to their dear friend Casemiro, who is all set to join the English Premier League side Manchester United for the ongoing season. Modric and Kroos shared their letters via Marca after Real Madrid issued a statement confirming Casemiro's transfer to Old Trafford. Casemiro won most of titles with Real Madrid alongside his midfield partners Modric and Kroos.

Kroos praised Casemiro as an exemplary professional and a top player and said that he would miss him. He also wished him all the best for his future. Kroos described the time he spent with Casemiro at Real Madrid as "legendary period" and added that even after they parted ways, their friendship would remain.

On the other side, Casemiro's Spanish club debut was a moment that Modric claimed he still recalls. Modric recalled how debut Casemiro was before his first match. Casemiro was reportedly advised by Modric to maintain his composure before the debut game. "Now I think about it and look how it turned out. What you have achieved!" Modric wrote.

"With you, my dear Case, it was impossible not to break a sweat... in any situation. Because you wouldn't let us relax even in the Turkish bath. Meeting there was another torment: you told someone to go and you almost had exercise bikes and weights ready. A warning for your new colleagues to know. Because with you even the Turkish bath was a gym... and you only allow people to lie down when it's time to do sit-ups," Kroos wrote.

I'm going to miss you. As an exemplary professional. As a top player. As a fighter who saved me from several... But, above all, as a good person. We have made history, damn it! What a legendary period... Now our sporting paths are parting, but our friendship remains. I can assure you of that. I wish you all the best, see you soon. Good luck to you. Your Toni," Kroos added.

"Dear Case, I still remember your debut with our club.... How nervous you were! I asked you to be calm and now I think about it and look how it turned out. What you have achieved! It was also my first season and neither of us could have imagined what soccer had in store for us. You have become a real leader. You have been one for your teammates and for madridismo. We will always remember you," Modric said.

"We have won a lot together, but I'll keep the moments that nobody sees. With the day-to-day work in Valdebebas. And above all with the jokes, because you were always in a good mood, even in moments of tension or when there were mistakes. Those laughs with you gave me peace of mind. Just like looking back and seeing you, knowing that there's going to be a lot of "Njega-Njega". You've been the best bodyguard in the world. Thanks for everything and best of luck, my friend!" Modric added.

Casemiro's career at Real Madrid

In his illustrious career with Madrid, Casemiro won a total of 18 major trophies. This includes the tally of five Champions League trophies, three LaLiga trophies, three FIFA Club World Cup trophies, three UEFA Supercup titles, one Spanish Cup title, and three Spanish Super Cup trophies. Madrid also put out a post, remembering Casemiro’s incredible tally of trophies.

Meanwhile, announcing the development of Casemiro’s transfer on Friday night, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid C. F. and Manchester United have agreed to terms for the transfer of Carlos Henrique Casemiro. Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Casemiro, who is part of the club's history".

Image: Instagram/TonyKroos