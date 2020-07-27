Ciro Immobile's Hat-trick Vs Verona Takes Him Past Ronaldo, Level With Lewandowski

The race for the European Golden Boot is far from over, it would appear. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski's goal tally was levelled by Lazio striker Ciro Immobile after his hat-trick against Verona on Sunday, taking his number to 34 in Serie A. He also bagged a three-goal lead in the race over Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Ciro Immobile Treble Helps Title Contender Lazio Crush Samp 5-1

Ciro Immobile hat-trick: Italian overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo goals in Serie A

👑 Con 1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ gol in maglia biancoceleste, @ciroimmobile è divenuto questa sera il terzo miglior marcatore nella storia della #SSLazio! #CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/1RzwDrQOCY — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) July 26, 2020

Verona's Sofyan Amrabat broke the deadlock from a spot-kick in the 39th minute. However, the lead did not last long for Verona after Ciro Immobile scored a penalty in injury time of the first half after a handball in the penalty area. The 30-year-old chipped over Boris Radunovic in the 83rd minute to double his goal tally, followed by his third of the night, from the spot-kick. Besides Immobile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa also scored for Simone Inzaghi.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than any other player in 2020 after brace vs Lazio

Ciro Immobile hat-trick levels Lewandowski goals for Bundesliga

The hat-trick for Ciro Immobile took his tally to 34 goals in Serie A. He has now levelled Lewandowski's tally in the Bundesliga. Immobile also leads the goalscoring charts in the Italian competition, ahead of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward scored against Sampdoria on Sunday to take his tally to 31 goals in the league.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo generously gifts jersey to Lazio youngster Raul Moro after Serie A game

Cristiano Ronaldo goals: Portuguese has four Golden Boots

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of winning the second-most European Golden Boots behind arch-rival Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old has been the European top scorer on four occasions, while Messi has won it a massive six times. However, the Argentina international is out of the race this term, having netted 25 times with the LaLiga season already concluded.

Despite his magnificent goal tally, Ciro Immobile's Lazio failed to beat Juventus to clinch the Serie A title. Inzaghi's men now occupy the third spot in the league with 75 points, tied with Atalanta. On the other hand, Ronaldo's Juventus clinched their ninth consecutive Serie A title with the victory against Sampdoria, bagging 83 points with two games yet to be played. Meanwhile, Ciro Immobile's side will next come up against Brescia on Wednesday.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fastest to net 50 serie A goals with brace against Lazio

Image courtesy: AP/Bayern Twitter