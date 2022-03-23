India Vs Bahrain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Friendly On TV & Online?

The Indian football team are all set to take on Bahrain in their first international friendly of 2022 at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium on Wednesday. The India vs Bahrain match is scheduled to commence live at 9:30 PM IST on March 23. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised the match to prepare the Blue Tigers for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, which is scheduled to take place in June.

India last played in an international game in October 2021 when they defeated Nepal to win their eighth South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. Ahead of what promises to be an intriguing football game, here is a look at how to watch India vs Bahrain live on TV and online.

India vs Bahrain live streaming details

Unfortunately for Indian fans wondering how to watch their national side play against Bahrain in the international fixture, there will be no official telecast available as the Bahrain Football Association has the official broadcasting rights for the game. Similarly, the India vs Bahrain live streaming will not be available either. However, fans can continue to track the live updates and scores of the match via the official social media handles of both teams.

The Indian Football Association also released a statement to explain why they will not be able to telecast the match in India. Their statement read, "Despite our best efforts in working with the Bahrain FA to live telecast and stream the International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, owing to lack of support & subsequent technical feasibility, it won't be possible to telecast the matches in India."

Team India's squads for Bahrain and Belarus friendlies

The biggest name missing in Team India's squad for the upcoming international friendlies vs Bahrain and Belarus is talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, who is ruled out due to an injury. After being sidelined, Chhetri told the AIFF website, "I was really looking forward to the two friendlies against Baharain and Belarus and it's a shame I’ll be missing out. It's been a long, tough season and I've suffered a few small injuries that need time to heal. I will be doing all I can to recover in time for the predatory camp in May."

The complete squad is mentioned below:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, and Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, and Roshan Singh.

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Brandon Fernandes, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq, Yasir Mohammad, and Aniket Jadhav.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, and Rahim Ali.