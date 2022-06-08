India Vs Cambodia Live Streaming: How To Watch 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Live?

The Indian football team returns to action on Wednesday as they face 171st ranked Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri has a chance to increase his international goal tally for India to 80 goals as the national team looks to book its ticket for the Asian Cup. The Indian football team is placed in Group D with Cambodia, Afghanistan (150th) and Hong Kong (147th).

Chhetri is in the twillight years of his storied football career and would hope to go out with a bang as India look cement their place in the Asia's biggest football competition. Before the India vs Cambodia match, let's have a look at all the details of how, when and where to watch the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier:-

Where is India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier taking place?

India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier will be played at VYBK Stadium, Kolkata.

When is India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier taking place?

India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier will take place on Wednesday (June 8).

At what time will India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier begin?

India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier will start at 8.30PM IST.

How to watch the India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier live telecast on TV ?

India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary while other channels wile broadcast in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier?

India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifier will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Cambodia: Full squad for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh, Chinglesana Singh, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Cambodia: Hul Kimhuy, Keo Soksela, Vireak Dara, Soeuy Visal, Boris Kok, Ken Chansopheak, Taing Bunchhai, Tes Sambath, Cheng Meng, Sin Sovannmakara, Thierry Chantha Bin, Chou Sinti, Ean Pisey Orn Chanpolin, Sos Suhana, In Sodavid, Long PheaRath, Brak Thiva, Choun Chanchav, Sieng Chanthea, Mat Noron, Keo Sokpheng, Sa Ty